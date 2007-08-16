Tori & Dean: Inn Love Season-Two Premiere Basks in Ratings Glow

Oxygen reality series Tori & Dean: Inn Love hit the ground running as its season-two premiere pulled in the highest ratings yet for the show, with a 0.6 Nielsen Media Research household mark for the episode, Oxygen announced Thursday.

The numbers brought the show's ratings 20% higher than those for its season-one premiere.

An additional 0.6 rating with women 18-49 and 0.9 with women 18-34 indicated a warm welcome for the show's returning participant family, actors Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, and their new son, Liam. The show follows their back-to-basics celebrity life, running a bed and breakfast at Chateau La Rue in Fallbrook, Calif.

The premiere aired Tuesday at 10 p.m. Season two will continue to run in that time slot with 10 half-hour episodes.