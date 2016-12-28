Top Time-Shifted Shows Got Bigger Lift in 2016

Delayed viewing was an even bigger factor for TV's most time-shifted shows in 2016, according to Nielsen.

AMC's Better Call Saul got a 278.7% increase in viewers from time shifting, ranking it first in percentage change. A year ago, Better Call Saul got a 215.2% increase from time shifting, ranking it third. The top show in 2015 was Fargo, which registered a 240.3% increase.

FX's American Horror Story was No. 2 with a 245.5% increase, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, also on FX, was third at 238.6%.

It is not surprising that dramas like Better Call Saul get good lifts from DVR playback. But Nielsen says that in 2016, the number of reality shows in the top 10 grew to three shows from just one a year ago.

Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo ranked fifth, with a 217% lift, Teen Mom 2 on MTV was No. 9 with a 186% lift, and Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was tenth with a 184.5% lift.

Looking at the total number of viewers added because of time shifting, AMC's zombie powerhouse The Walking Dead led the list, adding 10.4 million viewers per episode. A year ago, it added 10.9 million viewers from time shifting.

Following The Walking Dead, network dramas dominated the top 10, with CBS' The Big Bang Theory the only comedy on the list and HBO's Game of Thrones the only cable series.

Here are the top 10 lists from Nielsen: