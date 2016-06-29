‘Top Gear USA’ Cancelled on History

Top Gear USA, a spinoff of the popular U.K. car program, has been cancelled, partner network History has confirmed. Rutledge Wood, who hosts the show with Adam Ferrara and Tanner Foust, announced the news on Facebook, and left open the possibility that it might land on another U.S. network.

"The three of us will stick together and hope to bring you much more Top Gear USA, albeit somewhere else it appears," he wrote.

Top Gear USA debuted in 2010, amassing 72 episodes.

History said in a statement: "We’d like to thank the entire Top Gear team for five great seasons on History. However, we have decided not to order additional seasons for the network.”

Matt LeBlanc and Chris Evans host the U.K. program.