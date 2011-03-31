‘Top Chef' Finale Serves Up 2.7 Million Viewers
The season finale of Top
Chef All-Stars Wednesday night on Bravo was the highest rated episode of
the season, drawing 2.77 million total viewers and 1.95 million in the adults
18-49 demo.
The episode -- which featured live cut-ins from Bravo's
upfront events in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles -- was up 9% in the key
demo compared to last season's September finale and 3% in total viewers,
according to Nielsen Media Research data.
The strong lead-in powered the Top Chef finale edition of Watch
What Happens Live to top all the late night cable talk shows in adults
18-49. Its more than 1 million viewers in the demo, an increase of 76%, beat
out Conan on TBS.
The special WWHL wasfilmed at the upfront event in New York, in front of a live studio audience of
media buyers in attendance.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.