Top AMC Networks Execs Got Pay Cuts in 2018

The most senior executives at AMC Networks received lower compensation in 2018 than they had in 2017.

According to a proxy statement filed with the SEC, AMC CEO Josh Sapan’s total compensation for 2018 was $20.5 million, down 31% from $29.6 million in 2017.

COO Ed Carroll’s total compensation was $8.6 million, down 16% from $10.3 million.

Charles Dolan, executive chairman of the company, got $2.8 million, down 19% from $3.5 million.

According to a proxy statement those three executives received pay from the company’s non-equity incentive plan only for 2018. In the prior year, they received payments for 2017 plus money from a longer term incentive plan, which boosted their total.

Two other AMC Networks execs got higher compensation in 2018. CFO Sean Sullivan’s pay was $10.2 million, up from $5.8 million. James Gallagher, the company’s general counsel, got $6.8 million, up from $3.5 million.

Those two executives received significantly higher stock awards in 2018.