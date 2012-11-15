Top Ad Sales Execs Get New Posts at NBCU
Linda Yaccarino, named president of ad sales for all of
NBCUniversal in September, promoted two executives as she restructured her
cable and news sales teams.
Yaccarino also hired Trish Frohman, who worked with her for
many years at Turner Broadcasting. Frohman will lead a newly created ad sales
strategy group. Before running her own business for a couple of year, she'd been executive VP, sales and marketing for the
sports, event marketing, local and trade groups at Turner.
Dan Lovinger, who had been executive VP of advertising sales
and integrated marketing for NBCU"s Telemundo Media unit, was promoted to
executive VP, cable ad sales. Yaccarino had been in charge of cable sales from
the time she joined NBCU in November 2011 till her promotion in September. Lovinger will continue to oversee ad sales for
Telemundo Media. He will report to both Yaccarino and to Jackie Hernandez, COO
of Telemundo.
Mark Miller was promoted to executive VP, ad sales for the
NBCUniversal News Group. Miller had been senior VP, ad sales, for USA and Syfy.
John Kelly, who had been head of NBC News and information media sales, is
expected to leave the company.
Peter Naylor was named executive VP, ad sales, NBC News
Digital. Naylor had been executive VP, digital media sales.
Alison Tarrant joins NBCU as executive VP, client solutions,
for the company's cable entertainment network, a new position. She'd previously
been executive VP for integrated sales and marketing at the CW Network.
Miller, Naylor, Frohman and Tarrant all report directly to
Yaccarino.
"Each of these executives brings a tremendous range of sales
and marketing experience that is both strategic and forward thinking,"
Yaccarino said in a statement. "As we continue to embrace the challenges and
opportunities in a world where none of the old rules apply, it is essential
that we structure our group to respond to the changing needs of our clients and
position ourselves for continued success. I have known each of these
leaders for years, some who I have worked with closely and others by their
reputation, and have been continually impressed by their creativity, strategic
thinking and ability to partner with clients to deliver innovative solutions
for their brands. I am delighted to have them as part of my senior team."
