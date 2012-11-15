Top Ad Sales Execs Get New Posts at NBCU

Linda Yaccarino, named president of ad sales for all of

NBCUniversal in September, promoted two executives as she restructured her

cable and news sales teams.

Yaccarino also hired Trish Frohman, who worked with her for

many years at Turner Broadcasting. Frohman will lead a newly created ad sales

strategy group. Before running her own business for a couple of year, she'd been executive VP, sales and marketing for the

sports, event marketing, local and trade groups at Turner.

Dan Lovinger, who had been executive VP of advertising sales

and integrated marketing for NBCU"s Telemundo Media unit, was promoted to

executive VP, cable ad sales. Yaccarino had been in charge of cable sales from

the time she joined NBCU in November 2011 till her promotion in September. Lovinger will continue to oversee ad sales for

Telemundo Media. He will report to both Yaccarino and to Jackie Hernandez, COO

of Telemundo.

Mark Miller was promoted to executive VP, ad sales for the

NBCUniversal News Group. Miller had been senior VP, ad sales, for USA and Syfy.

John Kelly, who had been head of NBC News and information media sales, is

expected to leave the company.

Peter Naylor was named executive VP, ad sales, NBC News

Digital. Naylor had been executive VP, digital media sales.

Alison Tarrant joins NBCU as executive VP, client solutions,

for the company's cable entertainment network, a new position. She'd previously

been executive VP for integrated sales and marketing at the CW Network.

Miller, Naylor, Frohman and Tarrant all report directly to

Yaccarino.

"Each of these executives brings a tremendous range of sales

and marketing experience that is both strategic and forward thinking,"

Yaccarino said in a statement. "As we continue to embrace the challenges and

opportunities in a world where none of the old rules apply, it is essential

that we structure our group to respond to the changing needs of our clients and

position ourselves for continued success. I have known each of these

leaders for years, some who I have worked with closely and others by their

reputation, and have been continually impressed by their creativity, strategic

thinking and ability to partner with clients to deliver innovative solutions

for their brands. I am delighted to have them as part of my senior team."