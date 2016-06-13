Tonys Rating Tops in 15 Years

The 70th Annual Tony Awards averaged a 6.8 rating and 11 share in overnight metered markets, according to Nielsen, up 33% from last year. The telecast aired on CBS and was the highest rated Tonys in 15 years, according to the network.

James Corden, host of The Late Late Show on CBS, hosted the event. He opened with a heartfelt salute to the dozens killed in the Orlando mass shooting. “All we can say is that you are not on your own right now, your tragedy is our tragedy,” he said. “Theater is a place where every race, creed, sexuality, and gender is equal, is embraced, and is loved. Hate will never win.”

The Tonys telecast benefited from the massive interest in “Hamilton,” which won 11 trophies, including Best New Musical.

National ratings will be released later Monday. Last year’s Tonys was up against the NBA finals and did a low number.