Tonya Harding, Johnny Damon on Board for ‘Dancing With the Stars: Athletes’

Tonya Harding, Johnny Damon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are among the 10 athletes that will compete on Dancing with the Stars: Athletes. The show debuts on ABC April 30.

The lineup was shared on Good Morning America Friday.

Hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Dancing with the Stars: Athletes features head judge Len Goodman in its panel, along with Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The show is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are executive producers.

The other athletes competing this year are Adam Rippon, a figure skater who performed at the 2018 Olympics; Arike Ogunbowale, an All-American basketball player on the Notre Dame women’s team; Chris Mazdzer, an Olympic luge star; snowboarder Jamie Anderson; softball star pitcher Jennie Finch Daigle, NFL cornerback Josh Norman; and figure skater Mirai Nagasu.