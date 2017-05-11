Tony Vinciquerra Named Chairman/CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Anthony Vinciquerra has been named chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. He starts June 1 and will report to Kazuo Hirai, Sony Corp. president and CEO.

Vinciquerra, former CEO of Fox Networks Group, replaces Michael Lynton atop Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Vinciquerra is currently senior advisor to Texas Pacific Group (TPG) in the technology, media and telecom sectors. Prior to TPG, Vinciquerra spent almost 10 years at Fox, where he was chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group. Before Fox, Vinciquerra was with Hearst Corporation’s broadcasting group and CBS’ television group.

“Tony is a proven, results-oriented leader with extensive experience running and driving growth in large, complex media and entertainment businesses,” said Hirai. “His operating skills, effectiveness working with creative teams and expertise in managing digital disruption and new technologies make him the perfect choice to lead SPE, and build on the studio’s turnaround efforts to date.

“I want to thank Michael for his years of service and dedication to the success of our entertainment businesses,” added Hirai, “and for his commitment to our CEO search and this transition.”

Vinciquerra joined Fox in December 2001 as president of Fox Television Network. He was named president and CEO of Fox Networks Group in 2002 and chairman in 2008. He retired from those positions in 2011.

Prior to his time at Fox, Vinciquerra was executive VP and chief operating officer of Hearst-Argyle Television (1997-2001); executive VP of CBS’ television group (1995-1997); president and general manager of KYW Philadelphia (1993-1995); and general sales manager, VP and station manager at WBZ Boston (1986-1993).

“I am thrilled to be joining SPE at such an exciting and dynamic time for the studio, and for the industry as a whole,” said Vinciquerra. “Everything about how we produce, distribute and consume content is changing, and I see tremendous opportunities working with the enormously talented teams at SPE, Sony Corp. and the other Sony companies. I want to thank Kaz for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to hitting the ground running.”

Vinciquerra, inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2009, is on the board of directors at Univision Communications, STX Entertainment and Qualcomm, among other companies.