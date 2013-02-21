Tony Optican Leaving FremantleMedia North America

Tony Optican is leaving FremantleMedia North America.

Optican had served as senior VP of scripted programming since 2009. Under his tenure, FMNA landed one series on the air, TBS' Wedding Band, which was canceled after just one season.

This is the second departure in FMNA's scripted departement this month. Last week, Holly Hines left to be senior VP of scripted programming for Participant Media's upcoming cable network, launching this summer.

Deadline first reported the news.