Tony Danza to Star in Netflix Dramedy ‘The Good Cop’

Tony Danza stars in the upcoming Netflix series The Good Cop, played a disgraced former NYPD officer. Netflix has signed up for 10 one-hour episodes. Netflix calls the series a dramedy.

As is the norm for a Danza series, Tony plays a character named Tony. He lives with his son, Tony Jr., an “obsessively honest” detective, making for an odd couple setting.

“We’re excited to bring viewers the return of Tony Danza, one of television’s most beloved icons,” said Cindy Holland, VP, original content for Netflix. “The Good Cop is a funny, charming procedural series that we think our members will love.”

Andy Breckman, the creator of Monk, will be showrunner and executive producer, with Randy Zisk (Bones, Monk), and Howard Klein (The Office, The Mindy Project) also executive producers. Zisk will direct the first episode.

Danza is a producer on The Good Cop. The series is inspired by a format from Israeli production company YES, which will also be executive producers.

“Many cop shows feature dark and provocative material: psycho-sexual killers, twisted, grim, flawed detectives,” said Breckman. “Many address the most controversial issues of the day. I watch a lot of them. God bless 'em all. But the show I want to produce is playful, family-friendly, and a celebration of old-fashioned puzzle-solving.”

Danza’s TV credits include Taxi, Who’s the Boss and Hudson Street.

He most recently starred in the Broadway musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas. Other Broadway credits for Danza include The Producers, A View from the Bridge and The Iceman Cometh.

He also recently co-starred in the movie Don Jon, in which he played Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s father.