Tom Sullivan Named FCC International Bureau Chief

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has named Tom Sullivan to serve as chief of the FCC's International Bureau. Sullivan has been acting chief of the bureau.

Sullivan is a veteran of over 25 years with the FCC including in the Office of the Managing Director.

Before being named acting bureau chief, he had been an associate chief of the International Bureau and before that chief of staff.

Pai called Sullivan a wise counselor. "He brings a tremendous depth and breadth of experience to the job, and I know that he can be counted on to represent our country well in our interactions with other countries and in managing our communications needs in space," the chairman said.