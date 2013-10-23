Tom Steinert-Threlkeld, Former MCN and B&C Editorial Director, Dies at 59
By MCN Staff
Tom Steinert-Threlkeld, the former editorial director of Multichannel News and B&C, died Sunday from complications of injuries suffered in a traffic accident while riding his bicycle.
According to reports, Steinert-Threlkeld, 59, was evidently struck by two cars on Route 302 on the afternoon of Oct. 20, not far from his residence in Weston, Conn. Steinert-Threlkeld was editorial director at B2B Publishing and editor-in-chief of Edge of the Road, a website for cyclists.
Born in New Jersey, Steinert-Threlkeld is survived by his wife Kayte and their two children, Zachary, 26, of San Diego, and Shane, 23, of Stanford, Calif.
For the full story go to Multichannel.com.
