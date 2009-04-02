Tom Purcell Upped At 'Colbert Report'
Tom Purcell, supervising producer of Comedy Central's Colbert Report, has been named co-executive producer.
The show is executive produced by Colbert, will now feature a trio of co-exec producers, with Purcell joining Meredith Bennett and Richard Dahm.
Purcell has been with the show since its October 2005 launch. The show has won an Emmy and a Peabody, while Colbert has been edged out for individual Emmys by such top talk show hosts/comedians as Tony Bennett and Barry Manilow.
The Colbert Report is produced by John Stewart's Busboy Productions in association with Spartina Productions.
