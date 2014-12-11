Tom McAlister to Rejoin Beck Media

Former Hulu and Warner Bros. executive Tom McAlister is set to rejoin Beck Media & Marketing as managing director of its new Austin, Texas location.

The new office will open on Jan. 5, where McAlister will work on the marketing and communications needs for new and existing clients.

McAlister previously worked on the Hulu marketing team for the series Deadbeat, The Awesomes and The Wrong Mans.

