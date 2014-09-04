Tom Hanks, Lily Tomlin Among Kennedy Center Honorees

Singer Al Green, actor Tom Hanks, ballerina Patricia McBride, musician Sting and comedian Lily Tomlin are set to receive honors at the 37th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. The ceremony will be broadcast Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Held at the Kennedy Center Opera House, honorees are recognized for their lifetime achievements and contributions to American culture through performing arts. The honorees will be seated with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

"The Kennedy Center celebrates five extraordinary individuals who have spent their lives elevating the cultural vibrancy of our nation and the world," said Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein in a statement. "Al Green's iconic voice stirs our souls in a style that is all his own; Tom Hanks has a versatility that ranks him among the greatest actors of any generation; one of the world's greatest ballerinas, Patricia McBride continues to carry forward her legacy for future generations; Sting's unique voice and memorable songwriting have entertained audiences for decades; and from the days of her early television and theatrical appearances, Lily Tomlin has made us laugh and continues to amaze us with her acting talent and quick wit."

Cocreator George Stevens, Jr. and Michael Stevens will produce and write the show.

CBS has broadcast the special since its debut 37 years ago.