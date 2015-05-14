Tom Hanks, Bill Murray Among David Letterman’s Final ‘Late Show’ Guests

David Letterman’s last week as host of the Late Show will feature guest appearances from Tom Hanks and Bill Murray.

Hanks, an Oscar winner who first appeared on Letterman’s Late Night show on NBC in April 1984, will visit the Ed Sullivan Theater on Monday. That night, Eddie Vedder will give a musical performance with Paul Shaffer and the CBS Orchestra.

Murray, Letterman’s first guest on Late Night in February of 1982 and his first guest again on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman in August of 1993, will be the guest on Tuesday’s penultimate show.

No guests have been announced for Wednesday’s finale, but CBS said it will “be an hour filled with surprises, memorable highlights, the show’s final Top Ten List and more.”