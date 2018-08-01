Tom Fontana Named Showrunner of Showtime’s Affleck-Damon Drama ‘City on a Hill’

Tom Fontana has been named showrunner and executive producer on City on a Hill, a Showtime drama. Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge star. Chuck MacLean created the series and will executive produce.

Showtime is on board for ten episodes. The series debuts in 2019.

Fontana has received 19 Emmy nominations. He has worked on St. Elsewhere, Homicide, Oz, Borgia, Copper and The Bedford Diaries, among other series. His movie work includes being executive producer for The Wizard of Lies and Paterno.

Based on an original idea by Ben Affleck, City on a Hill is set in early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. Assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet respected FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

Produced by Showtime, City on a Hill is executive produced by Affleck, Matt Damon, Jennifer Todd, Michael Cuesta, James Mangold and Barry Levinson. MacLean wrote the pilot and Cuesta directed it.

Bacon is co-executive producer.