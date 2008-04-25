Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey Together Again

CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show will spend not one but two days focusing on the 25-year career of Tom Cruise Friday, May 2 and Monday, May 5, according to AP.

The movie star last appeared on Oprah in May 2005, and his couch-jumping -- accompanied by proclamations of love for then-new girlfriend Katie Holmes -- have remained fodder for YouTube parodies ever since.

Three years later, Cruise and Holmes are married and have a daughter, Suri, 2.

The two-episode arc will first feature Cruise escorting Winfrey through his home in Telluride, Colo. Cruise returns to Winfrey’s couch May 5.