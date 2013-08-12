Tom Burke Named KGUN News Director

Tom Burke started as KGUN Tucson news director Aug. 12, succeeding Forrest Carr at the Journal Broadcasting station. Carr resigned last spring to work on writing projects, including a novel, and continue his long association with the Poynter Institute.

Rick Gevers' Newsletter previously reported Burke's move to KGUN. Burke had been news director at WTVM Columbus, adds Gevers, before departing late last year. Jim Arnold, KGUN general manager, confirmed the report.

Carr's novel, Messages, is set in a TV newsroom in the early 80s. It's available for the Kindle on Amazon.com.