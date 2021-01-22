Tom Brokaw Announces Retirement at NBC News

Tom Brokaw broadcasts the news Nov. 4, 1987 from the set of NBC's Nightly News in New York City.

Tom Brokaw has announced his retirement from NBC News, wrapping up a stunning 55 years with the network. He anchored NBC Nightly News from 1983 to 2004 and has been a senior correspondent more recently.

“During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them,” said Brokaw.

Brokaw spent his entire journalism career with NBC News, starting in Los Angeles. In 1973 he moved to Washington to be White House correspondent. In 1976 he became co-host of Today and moved to anchor of NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw in 1983.

He filled in as moderator of Meet the Press after Tim Russert’s death in 2008.

Brokaw’s books include The Greatest Generation, Voices of the Sixties and The Time of Our Lives: A Conversation About America.

NBC News said he will continue to author books, and will spend time with his wife, Meredith, three daughters and grandchildren.