Tom Bettag Tapped For CNN's 'State Of The Union'
Tom Bettag is the new senior executive producer of
CNN's State of the Union with Candy
Crowley, the network announced Feb. 12.
"Adding such a renowned producer as Tom to CNN's lineup
further reflects the network's commitment to serious journalism," David
Bohrman, senior VP of programming and Washington
bureau chief, said in a statement. "Candy now will be a member
of a very exclusive team of greats-such as Ted Koppel and Dan Rather-who have
had the opportunity to work with Tom."
Bettag is a veteran of ABC News, where he was last Ted
Koppel's producer on Nightline. He left the network with Koppel in 2005, when
ABC News redesigned the show with a three anchor format. The duo went to
Discovery where they produced documentaries, but that contract ended in 2008,
six months early.
Bettag also served as the executive producer of the CBS
Evening News with Dan Rather.
Bettag will also have oversight of Howard Kurtz's Reliable
Sources, with now airs at 11 a.m. after SOTU at 9 a.m. and Fareed Zakaria
GPS at 10 a.m. An updated edition of SOTU airs at noon.
"For years, Candy has been one of my favorite
reporters. She's not only tough and fair, but also brings a breath of fresh air
to Sunday morning talk. I look forward to joining Candy and the team," said
Bettag in a statement. "And I'm thrilled to be part of, what I consider, to be
the preeminent news organization in the country."
Crowley
officially took over from John King Feb. 7. King's new primetime show is
expected to bow soon. Michelle Jaconi, the former executive producer of SOTU,
left the program to helm King's new program, a political hour airing weeknights
at 7, in Lou Dobbs' old time slot.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.