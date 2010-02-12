Tom Bettag Tapped For CNN's 'State Of The Union'

Tom Bettag is the new senior executive producer of

CNN's State of the Union with Candy

Crowley, the network announced Feb. 12.

"Adding such a renowned producer as Tom to CNN's lineup

further reflects the network's commitment to serious journalism," David

Bohrman, senior VP of programming and Washington

bureau chief, said in a statement. "Candy now will be a member

of a very exclusive team of greats-such as Ted Koppel and Dan Rather-who have

had the opportunity to work with Tom."

Bettag is a veteran of ABC News, where he was last Ted

Koppel's producer on Nightline. He left the network with Koppel in 2005, when

ABC News redesigned the show with a three anchor format. The duo went to

Discovery where they produced documentaries, but that contract ended in 2008,

six months early.

Bettag also served as the executive producer of the CBS

Evening News with Dan Rather.

Bettag will also have oversight of Howard Kurtz's Reliable

Sources, with now airs at 11 a.m. after SOTU at 9 a.m. and Fareed Zakaria

GPS at 10 a.m. An updated edition of SOTU airs at noon.

"For years, Candy has been one of my favorite

reporters. She's not only tough and fair, but also brings a breath of fresh air

to Sunday morning talk. I look forward to joining Candy and the team," said

Bettag in a statement. "And I'm thrilled to be part of, what I consider, to be

the preeminent news organization in the country."

Crowley

officially took over from John King Feb. 7. King's new primetime show is

expected to bow soon. Michelle Jaconi, the former executive producer of SOTU,

left the program to helm King's new program, a political hour airing weeknights

at 7, in Lou Dobbs' old time slot.