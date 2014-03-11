Tom Bergeron Leaving 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

Tom Bergeron will leave America's Funniest Home Videos after next season, the show's 25th, ABC confirmed on Tuesday.

Bergeron, who will continue to host the network's Dancing With the Stars, has helmed AFV since 2001, making him the longest running host in the show's history. Previous hosts for AFV include Bob Saget and the tandem of Daisy Fuentes and John Fugelsang.

A replacement has not been named.

Vulture first reported the news of the AFV shakeup.