Todd Tapped As Political Director, NBC News

NBC has named a Web journalist to head up its political coverage as the presidential race begins to heat up.



Chuck Todd, Editor-in-Chief of National Journal's "Hotline" daily has joined NBC News as political director as of March 12. He is replacing Elizabeth Wilner , who is exiting, though there will be some overlap.



In addition, Todd will be an analyst for Nightly News, Today, Meet the Press and MSNCB, including Hardball.



Todd, based in Washington, will also be featured online in a weekly column for MSNBC.com and will edit NBC's online "First Read" guide to Washington issues.