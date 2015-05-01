‘Today’ Wins Weekly Demo Crown for First Time Since December

NBC’s Today got its first victory over ABC’s Good Morning America in 2015.

The morning show topped GMA among the adults 25-54 news demo for the week of April 20, the first time the NBC show had won the demo since the week of Dec. 22, 2014. It was Today's biggest margin of victory since the second week of last winter’s Sochi Winter Olympics. Today averaged 1.79 million demo viewers to GMA’s 1.77 million.

GMA still led the week among total viewers however, with 5.08 million (Today had 4.8 million). Meanwhile, CBS This Morning had its largest audience in 11 years with 3.7 million viewers.