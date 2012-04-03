'Today' Wins Monday Despite Katie Couric on 'GMA'
It was just another Monday in the morning show ratings race
despite being the first day of Katie Couric's weeklong guest-hosting stint on
ABC's Good Morning America.
GMA again placed
second to NBC's Today on April 2,
drawing 4.78 million total viewers to Today's
5.11 million and 1.76 million adults 25-54 to NBC's 2.2 million.
The gap between perennial leader Today and GMA was
slightly less on Monday than the season-to-date average in both total viewers
(333,000 v. 528,000) and the demo (444,000 v. 449,000).
Couric's guest-hosting stunt has prompted Today to up its bookings in an effort to
retain its number-one perch. On Monday Today
show "legend" Meredith Vieira returned,
former Alaska Governor Sarah Plain guest-hosted on Tuesday and
Ryan Seacrest is scheduled to make an announcement on the program Wednesday
morning.
