'Today' Wins Monday Despite Katie Couric on 'GMA'

It was just another Monday in the morning show ratings race

despite being the first day of Katie Couric's weeklong guest-hosting stint on

ABC's Good Morning America.

GMA again placed

second to NBC's Today on April 2,

drawing 4.78 million total viewers to Today's

5.11 million and 1.76 million adults 25-54 to NBC's 2.2 million.

The gap between perennial leader Today and GMA was

slightly less on Monday than the season-to-date average in both total viewers

(333,000 v. 528,000) and the demo (444,000 v. 449,000).

Couric's guest-hosting stunt has prompted Today to up its bookings in an effort to

retain its number-one perch. On Monday Today

show "legend" Meredith Vieira returned,

former Alaska Governor Sarah Plain guest-hosted on Tuesday and

Ryan Seacrest is scheduled to make an announcement on the program Wednesday

morning.