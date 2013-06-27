'Today' Tops 'GMA' With Paula Deen Interview

NBC's Today earned what has become a rare win over Good

Morning America on Wednesday with Matt Lauer's exclusive interview with disgracedcelebrity chef Paula Deen, beating the ABC program in total viewers and the

key demo.

Today averaged 4.798 million total viewers, a

168,000-viewer margin over GMA's 4.63 million, according to Nielsen

preliminary ratings. It was the first day the show beat GMA in total

viewers since Nov. 2, 2012, the week of Hurricane Sandy when it topped ABC by

162,000 viewers.

In the adults 25-54 demo, Today drew 1.876 million

viewers to GMA's 1.708 million. Final numbers will be released on July 5.

The weekly ratings, however, remain firmly in ABC's favor.

For the week of June 17, GMA topped Today by 910,000 total

viewers and 172,000 adults 25-54. GMA's total viewer win streak now

stands at 44 weeks and it has ranked first in the demo for 32 of the 38 weeks

this season.

Watch Lauer's interview with Deen here.