‘Today' Reclaims Weekly Ratings Win
NBC's Today retook the ratings crown for the week of April
16, topping ABC's Good Morning America by 243,000 total viewers one week after
GMA broke its 16-year winning streak.
Today averaged 5.25 million total viewers to GMA's 5.01
million viewers, according to Nielsen data. In the key adults 25-54 demo, Today drew 2.32 million viewers over
GMA's 1.94 million, a margin of 379,000 viewers.
However, the lead could change again next week. For the
current week of April 23, GMA is leading Today by 220,000 total viewers through
Wednesday (5.26 million to 5.04 million) and ranked first in total viewers on
both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
