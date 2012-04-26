‘Today' Reclaims Weekly Ratings Win

NBC's Today retook the ratings crown for the week of April

16, topping ABC's Good Morning America by 243,000 total viewers one week after

GMA broke its 16-year winning streak.

Today averaged 5.25 million total viewers to GMA's 5.01

million viewers, according to Nielsen data. In the key adults 25-54 demo, Today drew 2.32 million viewers over

GMA's 1.94 million, a margin of 379,000 viewers.

However, the lead could change again next week. For the

current week of April 23, GMA is leading Today by 220,000 total viewers through

Wednesday (5.26 million to 5.04 million) and ranked first in total viewers on

both Tuesday and Wednesday morning.