Today Makes Morales Correspondent

Today show contributor Natalie Morales may have lost out to Meredith Vieira in the race to replace outgoing star Katie Couric, but NBC News is giving her a prominent new role on the show.

The network named Morales the show’s National Correspondent and said she will continue have a regular role in the third hour of Today. She has been working on Today for the last several years, contributing pieces and substituting for Couric and news reader Ann Curry. Previously, Morales was an anchor and correspondent for MSNBC, which she joined in 2002, and before that, morning co-anchor for NBC-owned WVIT Hartford, Conn.

Last week, Today co-host Matt Lauer extended his contract through 2011. Couric will leave NBC at the end of May to join CBS as anchor of The CBS Evening News and contributor to 60 Minutes.