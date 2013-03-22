'Today' Lands Jerry Sandusky Interview

NBC's Today show

has secured the first interview with former Penn State football coach Jerry

Sandusky since he was convicted on 45 of 48 accounts of child sexual abuse nine

months ago.

He will speak from prison in the interview airing on Today on Monday. NBC says he will give his version of what

happened on campus and say what he thinks of whistleblower Mike McQueary and

late head coach Joe Paterno.

Sandusky famously spoke to NBC's Bob Costas for Rock Center in November 2011, prior to

his trial, in a phone interview that produced several damning statements

and won Costas a news and documentary Emmy.