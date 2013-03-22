'Today' Lands Jerry Sandusky Interview
NBC's Today show
has secured the first interview with former Penn State football coach Jerry
Sandusky since he was convicted on 45 of 48 accounts of child sexual abuse nine
months ago.
He will speak from prison in the interview airing on Today on Monday. NBC says he will give his version of what
happened on campus and say what he thinks of whistleblower Mike McQueary and
late head coach Joe Paterno.
Sandusky famously spoke to NBC's Bob Costas for Rock Center in November 2011, prior to
his trial, in a phone interview that produced several damning statements
and won Costas a news and documentary Emmy.
