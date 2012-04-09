'Today' Holds Off Katie Couric Week on 'GMA'

ABC's Good Morning

America continued to trail NBC's Today

during Katie Couric's guest-hosting turn last week, though it did post smaller

margins with the number-one morning show than its season-to-date average.

For the week of April 2, GMA

drew 4.9 million total viewers to Today's

5.1 million viewers, a margin of 210,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen

data. In the key adults 25-54 demo, NBC lead with 2.14 million viewers over

ABC's 1.83 million, a margin of 306,000 viewers. Season-to-date, the margin

between GMA and Today is 501,000 total viewers and 437,000 viewers 25-54.

On Friday, the day that Matt Lauer confirmed he has signed anew long-term deal to remain co-anchor of Today,

GMA trailed Today by 25,000 total viewers (4.694

million v. 4.719 million).



GMAtopped Today only once last week in totalviewers, on Wednesday, April 4, and NBC still won out in the demo on that day.