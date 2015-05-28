'Today' Books Tracy Morgan's First Interview Since Crash

Tracy Morgan will give his first televised interview since his accident on Monday's Today show.

Morgan, who was left critically injured in a June 2014 highway crash, will be interviewed live by Today's Matt Lauer, along with his lawyer Benedict Morelli.

Morgan's limousine was struck by a Wal-Mart truck going 20 mph over the speed limit in New Jersey. He sued the retail giant for negligence. The accident killed Morgan's friend and fellow comedian James McNair.

On Wednesday Morgan reached a settlement with Wal-Mart.