Tod Smith New WVEC GM

Tod. A. Smith has been named president and general manager at Belo’s WVEC Norfolk. He starts August 10 and will report to Senior VP Kathy Clements.

Smith comes from Belo’s Tucson duopoly KMSB and KTTU. Prior to that, he was a V.P. at Peter A. Mayer Advertising, and had been local sales manager at WWL New Orleans.

"Tod has done an outstanding job as president and general manager in Tucson. His general management and sales and marketing experience make him a great choice to lead our Hampton/Norfolk television operations," said Clements.

Smith comes in for Jim Berman, who departed WVEC at the end of last week.