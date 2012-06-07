TNT's Thunder-Spurs Series Coverage Draws Nearly 8 Million Viewers

Despite featuring two NBA teams from small markets, TNT's coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs Western Conference finals series was a ratings slam dunk, averaging nearly 8 million viewers, according to network officials.

Last night's game six coverage of the Western Conference finals -- in which the Kevin Durant-led Thunder defeated a veteran Spurs team to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals -- drew 9.4 million viewers, up 30% in ratings compared to the network's last game 6 telecast between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns in 2010, said TNT.

Overall the Thunder-Spurs series averaged a 5.0 U.S. household rating and 7.8 million viewers, up 16% in U.S. household rating and 13% among total viewers compared with ESPN's coverage of last year's Western Conference finals between the Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

TNT's 2011 coverage of the Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls Eastern Conference Finals averaged a cable-record 8.6 million viewers over the five-game series won by the Heat.

TNT's high ratings came despite neither team representing a top 25 TV market -- Oklahoma City ranks 44th in the country and San Antonio ranks 36th.

During the 2012 postseason, TNT's delivered its second most-viewed and second highest-rated playoffs in its 28-year history with the league. TNT's 42 telecasts averaged a 3.1 U.S. rating, nearly 3.6 million households and just under 4.82 million viewers on average. With the 2011 playoffs, TNT averaged a 3.5 rating and 5.53 million viewers, the top marks in cable history.

For its part, ESPN will look to continue its strong Eastern Conference Finals coverage tonight with Game 6 of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat series, which the Celtics can close out with a win at home. Game Four of the series drew an ESPN record 11.07 million viewers, while Game 5 garnered 10.2 million viewers, according to the network.

Overall the series has averaged 9.3 million viewers, up 35% from ESPN's 2011 coverage of the Thunder-Dallas Mavericks.