TNT's 'Monday Mornings' Opens Weak

The premiere of TNT's new medical drama Monday Mornings

launched to just 1.34 million total viewers on Feb. 4 at 10 p.m., according to

Nielsen fast nationals.

Mornings, from creator David E. Kelley and executive

producer Dr. Sanjay Gupta, also posted a 40% drop-off from its Dallas

lead-in. In the demos, it averaged 386,000 adults 18-49 and 472,000 adults

25-54.

Dallas, for its part, fell to a series-low 2.23

million total viewers, down 25% from lastweek's two-hour season premiere. The drama drew 773,000 in the adults 18-49

demo, down 24%, and 917,000 adults 25-54, down 25%.