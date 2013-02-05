TNT's 'Monday Mornings' Opens Weak
The premiere of TNT's new medical drama Monday Mornings
launched to just 1.34 million total viewers on Feb. 4 at 10 p.m., according to
Nielsen fast nationals.
Mornings, from creator David E. Kelley and executive
producer Dr. Sanjay Gupta, also posted a 40% drop-off from its Dallas
lead-in. In the demos, it averaged 386,000 adults 18-49 and 472,000 adults
25-54.
Dallas, for its part, fell to a series-low 2.23
million total viewers, down 25% from lastweek's two-hour season premiere. The drama drew 773,000 in the adults 18-49
demo, down 24%, and 917,000 adults 25-54, down 25%.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.