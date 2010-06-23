TNT's 'Memphis Beat' Draws 4.3 Million Viewers

TNT kicked off its Tuesday night lineup of summer originals in fine

fashion as its newest original drama series Memphis Beat

garnered 4.3 million viewers.

The series, starring Jason Lee as a

quirky Memphis detective, also averaged 1.4 million adults 18-49 and 1.7

million adults 25-54, said the network.

Memphis Beat's lead-in,

sophomore drama series HawthoRNe, drew 3.4 million viewers in

its season premiere. HawthoRNe, which stars Jada Pinkett Smith

as a caring but no-nonsense Chief Nursing Officer at fictitious Richmond

Trinity Hospital, outdelivered its first season average of 3.3 million

viewers but fell just short of the 3.8 million viewers the show

generated for its series premiere last June.

The two series premieres follow the June 20 third season debut of the

Timothy Hutton-starrer Leverage, which averaged 3.1 million

viewers - below the 4.1 million viewer average of the action-drama

series' second season.

"Tuesday looks to be a strong night for

TNT,

anchored by two exceptional, engaging, character-driven dramas," said

Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for

TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) in a statement. "The success of

Sunday's Leverage and Tuesday's HawthoRNe and Memphis

Beat have set the stage for another outstanding summer on TNT."