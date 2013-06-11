TNT's 'Major Crimes' Returns Down

TNT returned Major Crimes for its second season Monday, debuting the crime drama to 5 million viewers at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen live + same day numbers.

While that was down from the 7.2 million that it debuted to last summer following the series finale of The Closer (from which Major Crimes was spun off), it was in line with its season one average of 5.2 million viewers. In the key demos, Major Crimes drew 1.2 million adults 18-49 and 2.1 million adults 25-54.

At 10 p.m., the series premiere of King & Maxwell averaged 3.5 million total viewers, 1 million adults 25-54 and 820,000 adults 18-49.