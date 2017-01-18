TNT's 'Major Crimes' Renewed for Sixth Season

TNT has renewed its popular drama series Major Crimes for a 13-episode sixth season, the network said Wednesday.

The show, which will debut the second half of its fifth season on Feb. 22, averaged more than 10 million viewers per episode across TNT’s multiple platforms during the first half of its fifth season this past summer, according to the network.

The series, which focuses on the exploits of a special LAPD squad that deals with high-profile or particularly sensitive crimes, stars Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison and Graham Patrick Martin.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.