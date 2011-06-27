TNT's `Leverage' Debuts With 3.4 Million Viewers

TNT continued its strong summer ratings run with Sunday's fourth-season debut of drama series Leverage, which drew 3.4 million viewers, the network reported Monday.

The fourth-season premiere episode of Leverage, which stars Timothy Hutton, topped the show's third-season premiere by 10% in live-plus-same-day ratings while delivering 1.3 million adult 18-49 viewers and 1.5 million adult 25-54 viewers, according to network officials.

The network's Sci-fi series Falling Skies built on Leverage's lead in audience, garnering 4.2 million viewers in its second week. While the June 26 episode of the Steven Spielberg-produced series fell short of the 5.9 million viewers garnered for the show's two-hour premiere on June 19, it still delivered 1.9 million adults 18-49 and 2.1 million adults 25-54, the network said.