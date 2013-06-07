Trending

TNT's 'The Hero' Draws 1.5 Million Viewers in Debut

By

TNT's newest competition series The Hero won over viewers Thursday night, averaging 1.5 million viewers for its premiere episode.

The Dwayne Johnson-hosted series also garnered 855,000 adults 18-49, a 94% increase over TNT's year-to-year date average for the 8 p.m. timeslot, excluding sports programming, said TNT officials. The show's 39 median age average was also TNT's youngest ever for an original series launch, said network officials.

Including a 10 p.m. repeat, The Hero drew more than 2.1 million viewers for the night, according to TNT.