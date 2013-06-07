TNT's 'The Hero' Draws 1.5 Million Viewers in Debut

TNT's newest competition series The Hero won over viewers Thursday night, averaging 1.5 million viewers for its premiere episode.

The Dwayne Johnson-hosted series also garnered 855,000 adults 18-49, a 94% increase over TNT's year-to-year date average for the 8 p.m. timeslot, excluding sports programming, said TNT officials. The show's 39 median age average was also TNT's youngest ever for an original series launch, said network officials.

Including a 10 p.m. repeat, The Hero drew more than 2.1 million viewers for the night, according to TNT.