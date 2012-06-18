TNT's 'Falling Skies' Nets Fewer Viewers for Second Season Premiere

Facing competition from Game 3 of the 2012 NBA Finals, TNT's Falling Skies' second season premiered to more than a million fewer viewers than its first season finale.

The two-hour premiere netted 4.5 million viewers, 20% less than the 5.6 million that tuned in to see the first-season ender last summer.

The premiere was down across key demos, with 1.8 million A18-49 (down 28%) and 2.2 million A25-54 (down 22%).