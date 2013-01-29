TNT's 'Dallas' Returns Down in Second Season Premiere

TNT's two-hour premiere of Dallas' second season drew just 2.98 million total viewers, a 31% drop-off from where it left off last summer, according to Nielsen.

The rebooted drama also drew 1.22 million adults 25-54 and 1.02 million adults 18-49. Those were down 32% and 27% from the show's season one averages, respectively. Dallas' first season aired during the summer, facing less competition.

Dallas had filmed five episodes of its second season with the late Larry Hagman, who played J.R. Ewing from the original series. Next weekthe show will be used as the lead-in for its new David E. Kelley series Monday Mornings.