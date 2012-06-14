TNT's 'Dallas' Premieres to 6.9 Million Viewers

The premiere of TNT's rebooted Dallas drew 6.86 million viewers Wednesday night, making it the top

scripted-series premiere on cable in 2012, according to the network.

From 9-11 p.m., the premiere averaged 1.93 million adults

18-49 and 2.48 million adults 25-54, according to Nielsen.

Dallas is TNT's

third series in as many years to premiere as the most-watched scripted cable

debut year-to-date, following 2011's Falling

Skies and 2010's Rizzoli & Isles.