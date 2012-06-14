TNT's 'Dallas' Premieres to 6.9 Million Viewers
The premiere of TNT's rebooted Dallas drew 6.86 million viewers Wednesday night, making it the top
scripted-series premiere on cable in 2012, according to the network.
From 9-11 p.m., the premiere averaged 1.93 million adults
18-49 and 2.48 million adults 25-54, according to Nielsen.
Dallas is TNT's
third series in as many years to premiere as the most-watched scripted cable
debut year-to-date, following 2011's Falling
Skies and 2010's Rizzoli & Isles.
