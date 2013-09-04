TNT's ‘Cold Justice' Premieres to 2.9 Million Viewers

Cold Justice, the

real-life crime series from executive producer Dick Wolf drew 2.9 million total

viewers to its premiere Tuesday at 10 p.m. on TNT, according to Nielsen live

plus same-day ratings.

The premiere episode also averaged 942,000 adults 25-54 and

ranked as one of the top 10 unscripted series launches on basic cable in 2013.

Cold Justice

follows two women, one a former prosecutor and one a former crime-scene

investigator as they try to crack small-town unsolved murder cases. The series

is produced by Wolf Films and Magical Elves and executive produced by Dan

Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz and Tom Thayer.

The episode topped the premieres of TNT's other summer

reality entries, The Hero hosted by

Duane Johnson and adventure competition 72

Hours.