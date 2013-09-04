TNT's ‘Cold Justice' Premieres to 2.9 Million Viewers
Cold Justice, the
real-life crime series from executive producer Dick Wolf drew 2.9 million total
viewers to its premiere Tuesday at 10 p.m. on TNT, according to Nielsen live
plus same-day ratings.
The premiere episode also averaged 942,000 adults 25-54 and
ranked as one of the top 10 unscripted series launches on basic cable in 2013.
Cold Justice
follows two women, one a former prosecutor and one a former crime-scene
investigator as they try to crack small-town unsolved murder cases. The series
is produced by Wolf Films and Magical Elves and executive produced by Dan
Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz and Tom Thayer.
The episode topped the premieres of TNT's other summer
reality entries, The Hero hosted by
Duane Johnson and adventure competition 72
Hours.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.