TNT Tips-Off NBA Season With Record 4.5 Million Viewers for Doubleheader

TNT tipped off another NBA season on Tuesday night, drawing a network-best 4.5 million viewers to its opening night doubleheader.

The 4.5 million viewers was the best combined average for an opening night doubleheader in TNT history, topping the previous mark from 2010. The combined 2.9 U.S. household rating was second-best to 2010.

Individually, the opening game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls -- which featured the return of Bulls star Derrick Rose after missing a year recovering from surgery -- drew 5.4 million viewers, which was second-best to 2010's Heat-Boston Celtics game. That game featured the debut of LeBron James with Miami and their "Big 3." The late game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers averaged 3.6 million viewers.

TNT kicks off its regular slate of Thursday doubleheaders Oct. 31 with the Bulls playing host to the New York Knicks and the Clippers hosting the Golden State Warriors.