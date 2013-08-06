TNT to Tip-Off NBA Season Oct. 29 With Heat-Bulls

TNT will tip off the NBA season Oct. 29 with the defending champion Miami Heat celebrating last year's title against the Chicago Bulls, who will return with star Derrick Rose after more than a year's absence.

The broadcast, part of an exclusive doubleheader, will also feature an inner-city showdown as the Los Angeles Lakers play their in-town rival Clippers in the late game. This will be the 12th straight year that TNT will televise the opening games of the NBA season.

The league, which unveiled the entire 2013-14 schedule Tuesday, will again play five games across ESPN and ABC on Christmas Day. ESPN will carry the Bulls against the Brooklyn Nets at noon ET and the primetime doubleheader of Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors. ABC will air the Oklahoma City Thunder vs New York Knicks at 2:30 p.m. and the Heat vs Lakers at 5 p.m.

ESPN's first telecast of the season will come Nov. 1 with a doubleheader featuring Heat vs Nets and Lakers vs Spurs.

TNT will air the All-Star Game Feb. 14 from New Orleans.

NBA TV begins its season coverage Oct. 30 with Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers followed by Lakers vs Warriors.

The 2013-14 season will also see longtime commissioner David Stern step down Feb. 1, 2014, giving way to deputy commissioner Adam Silver.