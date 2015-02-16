TNT, TBS Net 7.2M Viewers with NBA All-Star Game Simulcast

Turner Sports culminated its coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend festivities with over 7 million viewers for the game from Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

The 64th annual NBA All-Star Game – MVP Russell Westbrook scored 41 points to lead the West to a 163-158 win over the East in the highest-scoring showcase to date – averaged a 4.3 U.S. household rating and 7.2 million viewers to rank as the highest-rated and most-watched sports program of the week.

The audience was down 4% from the 7.5 million for the 2014 contest. The Feb. 15 simulcast on TNT and TBS faced tough competition from NBC's presentation of the Saturday Night Live40th Anniversary Special, which scored 23.1 million watchers.

