TNT Taps VP of Series Development

Brett Weitz was named vice president of series development for TNT.

Weitz comes to the network from 20th Century Fox Television, where he has been VP of creative affairs for the fox21 Studios division, including developing Beauty & the Geek and TNT drama Saved.

Weitz will be based in Los Angeles and report to Lillah McCarthy, VP of series programming at TNT and TBS.

TNT is ramping up its original programming and Weitz will oversee development of scripted dramas.

Weitz's resume includes stints at Columbia TriStar and Michael Ovitz's Artists Television Group.