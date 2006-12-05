TNT, Spielberg Team Up for The Talisman

TNT is again teaming with Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks Television on a limited series, The Talisman. The six-hour drama, slated to premiere in summer, 2008, is an adaptation of a 1984 book by Stephen King and Peter Straub.

The project, also being executive-produced by frequent Spielberg partner Kathleen Kennedy and Ehren Kruger, is TNT's third recent adaptation of King's work after 2004's movie Salem's Lot and last summer's anthology series Nightmares & Dreamscapes: From the Stories of Stephen King. Spielberg and DreamWorks Television worked with TNT on the network's 2005 limited series Into the West.

The Talisman was the first collaboration between King and Straub. It follows a boy into a parallel universe of good and evil as he looks for a talisman that can save his mother's life.