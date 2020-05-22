TNT Gives ‘Snowpiercer’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push for the Second Week in a Row

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 17).

On the strength of 446.2 million TV ad impressions, a promo for TNT’s original series Snowpiercer is number one for the second week in a row.

Also for the second week in a row, traditional broadcasters are absent from our top five, with TNT joined by Discovery, which hypes All on the Line and Bering Sea Gold; Nickelodeon, which serves up a Team Umizoomi-themed promo for sister brand Noggin; and Fox News, which promotes its continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the Nick/Noggin promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, getting 48% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Snowpiercer, TNT

Impressions: 446,246,574

Attention Score: 92.06

Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,894,493

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,736,984

2) noggin, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 281,907,557

Attention Score: 96.92

Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $6,765,288

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) All on the Line, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 212,368,387

Attention Score: 94.50

Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $928,118

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Coronavirus coverage, Fox News Channel

Impressions: 210,671,398

Attention Score: 95.48

Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $229,521

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,578

5) Bering Sea Gold, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 201,110,950

Attention Score: 96.80

Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,197,094

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $70,197

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).